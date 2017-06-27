Attack on Dodrill a 'shocking act': Tully

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

THE attack on Jim Dodrill and his elderly father Mitch has been labelled 'appalling' and 'shocking' by acting mayor Paul Tully.

Cr Tully says in his 40 years in public service he has never experienced a similar incident.

"This was appalling attack in broad daylight on a local citizen who was just trying to solve a community problem," Cr Tully said.

"These people need to face the full consequences of the law for this appalling conduct.

"It is shocking.

"I've never experienced anything of this nature in almost 40 years in public service. Ipswich has never experienced anything like this.

"He was obviously singled out by these people because they didn't appreciate him being there.

"They were there illegally on private property.

"He has a right like any other citizens to express his views."

The Ipswich CIB is now investigating the matter.