ASBESTOS BRIDGE: Workers target State after Ipswich exposure

A GOVERNMENT department taken to court for exposing a team of construction workers to asbestos hired a legal team and brought in experts to try to prove it was not a danger.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads is expected to receive a fine when a sentencing hearing is held this month after being found guilty of putting workers in danger.
The workers were exposed to the asbestos for hours each day over a period of weeks as they worked to repair a bridge near Ipswich that had been struck by a truck.
A crew of six workers was sent to repair a bridge at Ripley, a suburb of Ipswich, after it was damaged in 2012.
A plaque on the bridge said it had been constructed in 1980, but nothing was said to the workers about whether asbestos was present.
