Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

IF YOU'VE always dreamed of owning your own convenience store, now you have the chance.

Situated at the conveniently located Education Drive, the Springfield Lakes NightOwl is now for sale.

The popular franchise was recently listed as on the market and includes an upgraded food service and coffee area.

According to the Seek Business website, retail experience was not necessary to purchase the business and the standard franchise agreement was 10 years.

A national convenience franchise system established in 1975, NightOwl was Australia's first 24-hour trading convenience retail business and now operates over 69 stores throughout Queensland and New South Wales.

The property is selling for $399,000 + S.A.V.

For more information visit Seek Business.