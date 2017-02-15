App helps to stop online bullying

STOP BULLYING: The dangers of new technologies for young people concerns mental health agencies like headspace.

AN ONLINE tool which works by identifying cruel or intimidating language online is helping to decrease cyberbullying on social media websites.

The online tool Reword prompts users to reconsider their potentially hurtful message or social media posts in real time before hitting send.

Similar to grammar check functionality, a red line appears through inflammatory words to highlight bullying behaviour, encouraging online users to reconsider their choice of words.

The online tool Reword was a joint initiative between headspace, the National Youth Mental Health Foundation and communications agency Leo Burnett Melbourne, as a way to curb the more than 463,000 instances of cyberbullying among young Australians every year.

In Australia, 72% of teens go online more than once a day, with 58% accessing Facebook.

With this high number of young people accessing social media websites, Reword has been introduced to more than 250 schools across the country.

So far, more than 700,000 people have downloaded the tool.

Head of clinical practice at headspace Vikki Ryall said young people often acted negatively before thinking clearly about the consequences which could follow their posts.

"Young people can act impulsively, not realising the effect their actions or words can have.

"One of the last aspects of neurological development is the ability to moderate actions according to potential consequences, so this type of behaviour is not uncommon.

"Reword's success comes from asking young people to stop and think before acting,” she said.

Currently, the tool is only available as a Google Chrome extension, so now the creators are asking for the public to help support a crowdfunding campaign to create a mobile application.

In turn, the app will support the 96% of young people who access social media on their mobile devices.

To support the crowd- funding efforts visit igg.me/at/Reword.