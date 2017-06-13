20°
ANXIOUS APPEAL: Can you help family find John?

Tara Miko
| 13th Jun 2017 10:05 AM
John Kolstad, 47, was last seen in Gatton more than 10 days ago.
John Kolstad, 47, was last seen in Gatton more than 10 days ago.

THE family of a man missing more than 10 days has made an anxious appeal for information on social media to help locate him.

John Kolstad, 47, was last seen in Gatton more than 10 days ago, and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Mr Kolstad's family took to social media in an effort to help locate him after he was last seen in the Lockyer Valley town earlier this month.

The missing persons poster has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, carrying a message of concern and a plea for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

"Family have grave concerns for John's health and wellbeing," the post read.

"John if you see this please contact the police to let them know you are ok or your sister Lynn as your family is extremely worried about you."

Gatton police Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne confirmed a missing persons report was filed on June 9.

Snr Sgt Browne said police were making inquiries and trying to confirmed reported sightings of the Lockyer Valley man.

He said part of the investigation was making inquiries with interstate agencies.

Mr Kolstad is about 187cm tall with brown eyes and has a shaved head.

According to the social media post, he is also known to go by the name Johnny Rotten.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  crime stoppers gatton lockyer valley missing person police toowoomba toowoomba crime

