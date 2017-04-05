25°
Another cyclone? Eyes to the sky for end of storm season

Owen Jacques
4th Apr 2017 9:30 AM

WHILE much of the east coast is focused on cleaning up in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, experts know another destructive system could form before the end of the month.

There is "less than 5% chance" of a cyclone forming out of a trough near Papua New Guinea in the next three days, according to the Bureau Meteorology, but ocean temperatures are warm enough for another to form before the end of April.

Along that trough, low pressure systems - the building block of a cyclone - could develop.

At the moment, the BOM expects the trough will stay a long way off northern Australia and move west.
 

A Bureau of Meteorology radar image at 9.30am AEST on April 5.
A Bureau of Meteorology radar image at 9.30am AEST on April 5.

Meteorologist James Thompson said "a lot of things have to come together" for a cyclone to form, and while those ingredients are unlikely to come together this week, there is nothing to stop a second destructive system popping up.

"It's pretty hard to predict for the whole month," he said.

"We'll give an idea on an outlook if there is a possibility of something developing.

Mr Thompson said while there was no concern of another cyclone forming at the moment, "it's something to keep an eye on".

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie storms summer weather

