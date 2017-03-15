Why this Ipswich ambo wants $100 for each of his dreadlocks

Sean Gagen is shaving off his hair for the Worlds Greatest Shave.

SEAN Gagen is just a few hundred dollars away from losing his beloved dreadlocks.

He says he has about "40 of the bad boys" and he wants you to help him snip, snip, snip.

The paramedic and musician is taking part in this week's World's Greatest Shave to help beat blood cancer.

He told the QT: "I'm going to be participating in this year's fundraising event to support the Leukaemia Foundation.

For Sean, the campaign is personal after he lost a family member to the disease two years ago, adding: "Now with my work I see even more the extent of the problem."

"Blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Australia with 35 people diagnosed everyday.

"I have had my dreadlocks for seven years and have 40 of the bad boys ready to depart my dome to support families and fund research so more people survive blood cancers like lymphoma, leukaemia and myeloma.

"I'm aiming to raise $100 per luscious dread!"

His campaign has proved so popular with family, friends and work colleagues that he has already beaten his original goal of $4000 and has now set his sights higher.

He wrote on his account: "Massive thanks to everyone for getting us to the finish line of $4000!

"Now I have raised the stakes. We have a few days to go before the big chop. If we can get to $4800 we will have enough to fund three months of laboratory cost."

If you'd like to donate his cause, visit World's Greatest Shave.

Sean's big chop will be at the Ipswich paramedic station at 11am on Thursday.