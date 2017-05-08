Allison Baden-Clay insurance payouts decided

LIFE insurance policies paid out after the murder of Allison Baden-Clay will be given to her family.
A court previously ruled that Gerard Baden-Clay was not entitled to any of his wife's estate because of his murder conviction.
Baden-Clay was a beneficiary in her will.
The Federal Court this morning ruled that Ms Baden-Clay's two life insurance policies, worth more than $800,000, will be paid into her estate.
Baden-Clay did not object to the application for consent orders by Ms Baden-Clay's father Geoff Dickie.
Mr Dickie is the executor of Ms Baden-Clay's estate.
Mr Dickie and his wife Priscilla are caring for their daughters three children.
Baden-Clay is serving life in prison for the murder of Ms Baden-Clay in 2012.
- ARM NEWSDESK
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.