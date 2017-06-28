Confusion and delays hit network

23°
Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail | 28th Jun 2017 6:07 PM
MASS confusion and frustration has hit southeast Queensland's entire network following a major communication issue that brought all services to a standstill.

Initial reports were that every service would be delayed by at least an hour, but that quickly chaged to two hours as the gravity of the situation became apparent.

Then, within 40 minutes of the announcement, some services resumed, but commuters reported train drivers were unsure how far along the line they would be able to get.

Queensland Rail tweeted the delay was related to "communication issues".

"Pls (sic) advised we are currently experiencing communication issues between our control centre and network. Delays on all lines of up to 1hr," QR tweeted.The Gold Coast, Airport, Springfield, Beenleigh, Doomben, Redcliffe, Cleveland, Airport, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Shorncliffe lines are all affected.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Rail said the delays had been caused by a loss of communications between the control centre and the network.

"We have lost contact between Fortitude Valley, Doomben, the Airport, Toombul and Mitchelton," she said.

The spokeswoman said the impact on the network was large because Fortitude Valley is such a central line.

She said the cause of the communications failure was "not clear yet".

"We have technicians working really hard to resolve this issue and offer our sincere apologies to customers who have been affected," she said.

The spokeswoman said the delays for commuters would be "major" but would not confirm if this meant some people could be stranded for longer than an hour.

She confirmed QR has been working to arrange replacement buses for commuters.

"We have not been able to confirm the arrival time of buses but we are trying to lock them down now," she said.

 

Shadow Transport Andrew Powell said the rail fail was continuing.

"We have another train wreck of a commute home for southeast Queensland public transport users," he said.

"The entire network is collapsing due to a communication problem."

Earlier commuters were reporting all trains have been cancelled departing Fortitude Valley station in Brisbane.

All trains arriving at the station have not continued and passengers have been asked to disembark.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  brisbane dealys editors picks trains

