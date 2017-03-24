Man suffers multiple injuries in parachute crash

UPDATE: A man in his 20s is in hospital after a parachuting accident at Toogoolawah this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service report the incident occurred in the vicinity of the Brisbane Valley Highway at 10.30am.
Paramedics treated a male patient with multiple injuries to his pelvis and legs after a hard landing.
An air ambulance was called to the scene and he has since been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
