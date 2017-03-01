30°
Entertainment

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Hannah Davies, The Courier-Mail | 1st Mar 2017 9:33 AM
Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.
Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

QUEENSLAND is rolling out the red carpet for pop powerhouse Adele, who is rumoured to touch down on the Gold Coast today.

Confidential understands the star is likely to fly in to Coolangatta this afternoon, and will likely make her way to celebrity hotel Palazzo Versace for some much-needed rest and relaxation ahead of her Brisbane concerts this the weekend.

The 28-year-old English singer made a very low-key entrance to the country a week ago, and kicked off the tour in Perth yesterday.

The 15-time Grammy winner is travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo, so is likely to make time for some fun sightseeing while she's here.

Movie World is well-known for looking after celebrities, shutting down the whole park on two recent occasions, once for besties Taylor Swift and Blake Lively,and a second time for the cast of Kong: Skull Island, including Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

Adele has also said her favourite animals are seals, and she will find plenty of them at Sea World.

When it comes to food, we have no doubt Gold Coast seafood restaurant The Fish House has made it on to Adele's radar.

The hot spot has hosted big-screen royalty including Johnny Depp and his then-squeeze Amber Heard, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and other A-listers in recent years.

Adele will be the latest in a long line of A-listers to stay at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

The owners have previously said the charming beachfront eatery in Burleigh Heads had built a reputation among Hollywood stars as the must-dine place in Australia.

This is the first time Adele has toured Australia, so a koala-cuddle at Brisbane's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary could well be on the cards.

She had been in full-blown rehearsal mode, heading to the WA venue daily, essentially giving local residents free concerts, so we can only hope she does more of the same in Brisbane.

She will perform at the Gabba on Saturday and Sunday, before travelling to Sydney and Adelaide and finishing in Melbourne on March 19.

By the time Adele leaves Australia, she will have generated income of over $35 million.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  adele celebrity general-seniors-news queensland

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Police hold crime forum to protect the community

Police hold crime forum to protect the community

Get tips on how you can better protect yourself and your house at a community crime forum.

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Local Partners

Police hold crime forum to protect the community

Get tips on how you can better protect yourself and your house at a community crime forum.

Greyhound trainer and dog killed in Fernvale crash

Greyhound trainer Peter Ruetschi died in a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

RSPCA called to assist with injured animals

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000 Negotiable...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

ABSOLUTE PERFECTION IN PARKLANDS

27 Dalray Drive, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 3 $469,000

This stunning property is in a class of its own. Finished to perfection with nothing to do at all, this home will be a welcome change for the fastidious buyer...

SOMETHING DIFFERENT BUT EXCITING!!

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 385,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on offer at the moment and I'm sure it will tick most of the boxes in your wish list. This property is...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $415,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!