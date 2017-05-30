24°
Accused joyrider to remain behind bars

Geoff Egan
| 30th May 2017 3:54 PM Updated: 4:35 PM

A NORTH Booval man accused of driving a stolen car from Noosa and crashing it in Milton will remain in police custody.

Scott Gordon Summerville, 45, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with joyriding, stealing, using false licence plates, burglary, fraud, receiving stolen property and failing to undergo a breath test.

Police allege Mr Summerville crashed a stolen car into a power pole on Milton Rd. Police stated the car had been stolen from a Noosa business last Friday.

Summerville was remanded in custody. He will return to court on June 28.

