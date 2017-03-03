Abortion decriminalisation: Where Ipswich MPs stand

THE abortion reform bill which failed to make it to a vote in Parliament this week was flawed, according to Ipswich MPs.

The amendments were due to be debated on Tuesday but were withdrawn the eve of the vote and referred to the Law Reform Commission for review.

It's a move Ipswich West MP Jim Madden is in full support of as he awaits the results before he decides his vote.

He said he followed direction of the Health Committee and planned to vote no on the first Bill, should it have made the table.

"With regard to the first Bill, I carefully considered the report by the Health Committee and the committee recommended that the Bill not be passed and I agreed with their assessment and I would have voted no on the first Bill," Mr Madden said.

"I'm keeping an open mind as to what the Law Reform Commission has to say and what it recommends.

"It's too far off at this stage to make any comment other than I'm pleased it's been referred to the Law Reform Commission, I'm pleased this area of law will be reviewed and I'll be waiting to see what happens next."

Mr Madden said the Bill failed to compensate the de-criminalisation of certain aspects of the Act and left some parts unregulated.

"It wasn't so much health concerns but defects in the Act with regard to three sections being removed from the Criminal Code and no equivalent sections placed in any other act, that was of great concern to me," he said.

"Those things should be regulated or at least attract some sort of sanction and as it was that those things were removed from the Criminal Code and weren't appearing anywhere else, they would have been unregulated."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said she was open about being pro-choice and would "always vote in favour of decriminalisation of abortion" but the Bill needed review.

"I am pro-choice but I had grave concerns about the Bill," Ms Howard said.

"The committee process did what the committee process does really well and that was identify there were some concerns and it has since been referred to the Law Reform Commission which is evidence the Parliament system is working really well.

"I will always vote in favour of decriminalisation of abortion but it was a poorly drafted Bill with issues."

Ms Howard said she "wanted it to be a Labor Government that produced a well-prepared and though out Bill".

"I always resented the idea abortion is an easy choice, I think that's a thoughtless and derogatory attitude to have towards something that is an incredibly important decision," she said.

"It doesn't just affect the woman, it affects the father, the grandparents, everybody involved so it's an important decision to make and not something women take lightly.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the Bill was not compatible with the community's thinking.

"The bill was unworkable as it was drafted and the issue has been referred to the Law Reform Commission for their consideration and advice," Ms Miller said.

"As a Mother of pre-term babies I have some strong conviction concerns and found some elements were not compatible with the thinking of many people I've consulted over the issue."

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss said the first bill was "very flawed".

"We are speaking hypothetically now of course and it's very difficult to give concise answers," he said.

"It was a cobbled together and un-thought through Bill that virtually, probably, a very strong percentage of the community could not accept the ramifications for long term foetuses, the ramifications for 39 week foetuses.

"I am not going to say how I was going to vote but it was very flawed."

The abortion reform bill is not expected to reach a vote again until the next term of government.