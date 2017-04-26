A team 30 years in the making

NEW TEAM: Matt Lennon, Corey Sells and Tim Pole are looking forward to playing Friday nights with their new men's team.

THE Jindalee Jaguars will field a senior men's team for the first time in three decades this Friday night.

The Jindalee Jaguars have not had a stand-alone men's team since 1986, with the team being made up of many returning Jag juniors.

Club president Corey Sells said the team had promising results in practice matches against opponents from higher divisions.

"We are excited about the team and are confident they will be very competitive despite not having played together before,” Mr Sells said.

The addition of the men's team is an historic milestone for the club meaning the Jags will be fielding teams in male and female football for all age groups in junior, youth and senior football.

"For the first time a boy or girl who starts playing juniors at the Jags will have a pathway at the club all the way through youth and into senior football,” he said.

Excited about the new team, Mr Sells hopes the community will embrace the team and throw their support behind them.

"We're really hoping to build a strong following amongst locals,” he said.

"All the games for the men's team will be on Friday nights and we really want to turn Friday Night Lights at the Jags into a family event.

"Our canteen will be open and there will be a great atmosphere for supporters.

"We want families to come down and be able to watch their team playing entertaining football.”

For game information, follow the Jindalee Jags on their Facebook page.