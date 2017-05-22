25°
INSIDE LOOK: Springfield's most interesting Facebook groups

Myjanne Jensen
| 22nd May 2017 4:01 PM

WHETHER its chihuahuas or finding love, Greater Springfield has a Facebook page for it.

Well known for its range of weird and wonderful groups, Facebook also has a variety of Greater Springfield sites dedicated to servicing the people of the region.

Ranging from groups promoting family activities, to people worshipping reptiles; we have put together a list of some of the most interesting Facebook groups available:

MUMS AND FAMILY GROUPS:

Mums over 30 & Mums Under 30, Springfield Lakes: two separate groups, both are focused on connecting mums from each age group with other mums in the area.

Springfield Lakes Mummies Meal Ideas: a group dedicated to sharing meal ideas.

Springfield Lakes FIFO Families: a group connecting people with a fly-in, fly-out spouse.

Babes + Picnics Springfield: A group which 'meets once a month to mingle, meet other mama's, make new friends, lots of laughs, endless positive vibes, heaps of photos and generous hearts.

We support small and local businesses and each month we pay forward the love. Invitations are open to all new mums and mums-to-be.'

PETS:

Chihuahua's Everywhere: Ripley, Ipswich,Springfield Lakes and surrounds sharing everything chihuahua related.

Springfield Lakes Kitties: A place to see your kitty in all its furry glory! This group shares cats being happy, sad, whinging, silly and loving.

Springfield Lakes Mummies Reptiles: Mummies who love reptiles - simple - share photos - ideas- ask questions - whatever you like. Remember there are 1000 ways to do anything- you can disagree but nasty people will be deleted.

LOVE AND DATING:

Springfield Lakes Singles and Social Club: This group said it was a family orientated singles group for people in the Springfield Lakes QLD region. A group that was created as a means for local singles to meet new people and make some awesome friends.

If a match happens then great. If not, well you can never have enough friends. They do a variety of kid-friendly events and also kid free events where people can let their hair down and maybe get a little crazy.

The page warned if you have a relationship status that is anything but single you will not be added to the group unless you justify your reasons in a message.

40 Days of Love in Greater Springfield Region:

Maybe not what you first thought, this particular group is a Christian-based group focused on helping people 'learn more about, grow in and live out the most important thing in life: Love.'　

The 40 Days of Love Challenge involved a small group of people each week for seven weeks listening to an inspirational message on love each Sunday at one of Springfield Christian Family's four campuses, memorising the most famous love passage in the bible ( 1 Cor 13:4-8,13) and a daily reading of the 40 love devotionals in the companion book, The Relationship Principles of Jesus.　

Even though the challenge has now ended, the page said it is looking to hold another event sometime this year.

 

COMMUNITY GROUPS:

Pay It Forward Springfield Lakes: This page is dedicated to paying it forward through acts of kindness, so all about giving, not selling.

Springfield Lakes And Surrounding Suburbs Organic Produce: A group dedicated to providing organic fresh produce boxes within the Springfield Lakes area.

The page said 'the produce availability list gets sent out on a Tuesday and numbers needed to be confirmed and direct debits made by Thursday, sometimes Friday if you're lucky.

We put the order through and the produce is picked on Sunday for a Tuesday delivery. As fresh as can be! The boxes currently go for $70 per box and average at $5 per kilo of fresh, organic produce (that's an average of 14 kilos per order!).

We are working on organising a few more pick up points where you can collect from or you can have it delivered to you for an additional cost (generally between $5 and $10 depending on location).'

Springfield Lakes & Surrounding Areas Fame or Shame: This group is all about naming and shaming businesses or people that locals have had unsatisfactory dealings with.

LEISURE AND HOBBIES:

All about Fish Springfield Lakes and Surrounding: A group where you can 'upload fish and anything fish related.'

Springfield Lakes Photography Club: This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7pm, at the Springfield Lakes Community Hall, Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes.

They also plan shoots at different locations to improve your skills and take photos to be discussed at meetings. The aim for this group is to be a social group that shares ideas in order to develop your skills as a photographer with like-minded people.

Springfield Lakes Pickup Games: Dedicated to playing and putting together social basketball games.

BUY, SWAP AND SELL GROUPS:

Lorna Jane Buy and Sell Springfield Lakes: A place to find a Lorna Jane bargain.

Springfield Lakes Woolies Cards Swap Group: This site is for the trading and gifting of the Woolies Cards Swapping only.

Woolies Marvel disc swapping was also hugely popular on all of the different Facebook buy, swap and sell groups.

Topics:  community facebook greater springfield social media

