A celebration of Tolkien at the library this week

Queensland Symphony Orchestra presents The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers.

FANS of the popular fiction stories The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are being encouraged to honour the famous author who penned the fictional series at special library events being held this week.

The award-winning English author, poet and Oxford Professor, JRR Tolkien, is best known for his epic stories set in a pre-historic era called Middle Earth, which was populated by humans, elves, dwarves, goblins and Hobbits.

International Tolkien Reading Day is celebrated every year on March 25, which is also the date which symbolises the fall of Sauron in the Lord of the Rings.

Brisbane's own Hobbit Peter Kenny, who is a known passionate fan of JRR Tolkien, will be showcasing the best of Tolkien's poems and songs at 5.30pm on Thursday, March 23 at the Inala Library and at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 25 at the Corinda Library.

Mr Kenny has more than 1000 pieces of memorabilia relating to the fantasy author's tales from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Mr Kenny, who also goes by his fictitious Hobbit name 'Forntinbras Proudfoot Esq', is a frequent international guest lecturer as a Tolkien specialist, sharing stories about the author's life and career as an Oxford English professor.

He is also the co-founder of The Brisbane Tolkien Fellowship.