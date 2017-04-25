Two charged after violent threats and attempted break-in

WHILE people were attending dawn services in Ipswich this morning, a woman at Riverview was threatened and had her home damaged by offenders, say police.
Police will allege two people turned up to a home on Kevin St at 4.50am and tried to gain entry.
When they could not get into the house, police say they threatened a 31-year-old woman inside and damaged her property.
The pair is believed to have left in a car after the incident and were later located by police and arrested.
A Booval man, aged 46 and a Booval woman, aged 41, have been charged with attempting to enter a dwelling with intent, threatening violence and wilful damage.
They were both released on bail and will appear in court on May 31.
Ipswich police had a busy 24 hours, with multiple serious offences occurring overnight and this morning.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said police also found weapons and a cocktail of drugs in a search at Fernvale and were called to a Churchill home where a woman and her dog were allegedly assaulted by five people.
"The speed in which offenders were apprehended is a good example of the dedication to duty shown by police in the Ipswich district," he said.
