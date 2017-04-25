27°
News

Two charged after violent threats and attempted break-in

Anna Hartley
| 25th Apr 2017 1:23 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILE people were attending dawn services in Ipswich this morning, a woman at Riverview was threatened and had her home damaged by offenders, say police.

Police will allege two people turned up to a home on Kevin St at 4.50am and tried to gain entry.

When they could not get into the house, police say they threatened a 31-year-old woman inside and damaged her property.

The pair is believed to have left in a car after the incident and were later located by police and arrested.

A Booval man, aged 46 and a Booval woman, aged 41, have been charged with attempting to enter a dwelling with intent, threatening violence and wilful damage.

They were both released on bail and will appear in court on May 31.

Ipswich police had a busy 24 hours, with multiple serious offences occurring overnight and this morning.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said police also found weapons and a cocktail of drugs in a search at Fernvale and were called to a Churchill home where a woman and her dog were allegedly assaulted by five people.

"The speed in which offenders were apprehended is a good example of the dedication to duty shown by police in the Ipswich district," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime ipswich police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

UPDATE 3.30PM: Dalby State School will remain closed to all students tomorrow after a fire destroyed a number of buildings early this morning.

Plane flips in crash landing

LUCKY ESCAPE: Two men have been taken to hospital in a stable condition following a crash landing at Gatton. Credit: Nine News Queensland/ Twitter

Light aircraft crashes at Gatton.

Large turnout at south-west Anzac Day services and marches

Ron Cross, Rangi Ross and Flight Lieutenant Robert Preston of the RAAF Base, Amberley at the Inala Anzac Day service.

Residents pay their respects at services in Darra and Inala.

Large Collingwood Park block earmarked for development

The 7082 sqm block at Eagle St sold at auction this month for $1.17 million.

It sold for $1.17 million

Local Partners

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

UPDATE 3.30PM: Dalby State School will remain closed to all students tomorrow after a fire destroyed a number of buildings early this morning.

Two charged after violent threats and attempted break-in

CODE BLACK: A Gladstone Hospital staff member has been threatened.

TWO people have threatened a woman at an Ipswich home, police say

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 AUCTION On Site

Auction Location: On Site. ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 732m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 Under Contract!

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

1,214m2 Development Potential In CBD Location

21 Thorn Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial This is a rare opportunity - Highly Exposed Position and development Potential. ... Expression of...

This is a rare opportunity - Highly Exposed Position and development Potential. The vendor has committed to the sale and is encouraging offers before close of the...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!