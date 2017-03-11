Police divers retrieve drowned female from Brisbane River

GRIM FIND: Police have recovered the body of a female whose car went into the Brisbane River off the Goodna Boat Ramp.

UPDATE:

POLICE divers recovered the body of a female from the Brisbane River this afternoon after a car went into the water off the Goodna Boat Ramp.

Earlier witnesses had told police that they thought they had seen a man in the car.

Police are treating the incident as not being suspicious.

EARLIER:

THERE are fears a man has drowned after driving a car into the Brisbane River at the Goodna Boat Ramp this morning.

At 7.40am this morning a male was seen by witnesses driving a vehicle down the boat ramp at speed.

The vehicle is now fully submerged and police divers are on their way to retrieve a possible body and the vehicle.

Police don't have a registration for the vehicle, so do not know at this stage who may have been driving the vehicle.

The boat ramp is currently closed.

Scenes of Crime are on scene as is the CIB.