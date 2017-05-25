800 paid jobs up for grabs at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Want to work with Borobi? 800 new jobs are on offer with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Glenn Hampson

GOLD Coast Commonwealth Games organisers are recruiting 800 people in the 10-month home straight to the event next April.

Jobs in transport, logistics, accommodation, security, spectator services, Games venues and more will be advertised on Seek from this Sunday, with a second round released in August.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Games needed a large and diverse skilled workforce.

"That's why I'm pleased to announce, from this Sunday, Goldoc will launch a new recruitment drive to fill 800 positions ahead of the Games," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are committed to delivering the best Commonwealth Games ever, just as we are committed to delivering jobs for Queenslanders.

"This will be the final intake of staff ahead of the Games, taking the total Goldoc workforce to around 1500."

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones said the jobs would be filled in two phases.

"The first phase of applications opens this Sunday, with a second phase of recruitment to commence in August," Ms Jones said.

"For successful applicants, this could be a career game-changer to work alongside major events experts from around the world.

"I'd encourage anyone interested to put up their hand up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the Goldoc team."

"We have a highly skilled team currently in place and this will be the final phase of recruitment for Goldoc in the lead-up to the Games," Mr Beattie said.

"Plenty of staff have worked on multiple Games with opportunities around the globe following 2018."

Games chief executive officer Mark Peters said all positions would be advertised on the Seek Commonwealth Games Jobs Portal.

"GC2018 is a dynamic, fast paced and rewarding environment," Mr Peters said.

"While all the positions are short-term contracts until the end of the Games, successful applicants have the opportunity to supercharge their careers by being involved in delivering the largest sporting event in Australia this decade."

The Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4 to 4 to 15, bringing 6600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations and territories to the Gold Coast.