60 years of needles and injections: Jo-Ann marches on

WHEN Jo-Ann Willersdorf was just a little girl, her parents went above and beyond to make sure she felt like a 'normal' kid.

The Churchill resident was diagnosed with diabetes type 1 at just two and a half years old.

Now she's one of 10,339 people across Ipswich dealing with diabetes.

For Jo-Ann, the diagnosis meant growing up her diet was strict and, at that time, there weren't many options for diabetics in the shops.

That became a major drama around Easter.

But Jo-Ann never knew the effort her mother made to make sure the Easter bunny left Jo-Ann a chocolate egg.

"I never knew Easter was a problem," Jo-Ann said.

"You couldn't buy diabetic Easter eggs then but you could buy diabetic chocolate.

"I liked it and our local milk bar used to stock it for me.

"At Easter time, my mum used to buy the block of chocolate from the milk bar then take it to the lady at the cake store so she could make it into an egg for me.

"Mum would buy one from the supermarket, take that out and put mine in the box.

"I never knew until I was an adult."

That's just one example of the difficulties Jo-Ann faced throughout her life through no fault of her own.

Her father was diagnosed with diabetes aged 19.

He was "heart broken" when he realised his daughter would face the same struggles.

This year marks 60-years that Jo-Ann has been checking her blood sugar levels and giving herself insulin injections every day - even though she is terrified of needles.

Jo-Ann's successful management of her condition will be recognised this month with a special award ceremony in Ipswich, as part of National Diabetes Week.

About 5.3 per cent of the Ipswich population lives with diabetes including 8,914 people who have already been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, Diabetes Queensland says.

The organisation also says there are about 4460 people in Ipswich who already have type 2 diabetes and don't know it yet.