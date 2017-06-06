23°
$50k cash collected by Pisasale via wanted fugitive

CHARLIE PEEL, The Courier-Mail | 9th Jun 2017 5:46 AM Updated: 9:29 AM
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.

THE $50,000 cash found on former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale was given to him via a wanted fugitive and was being carried to Brisbane to settle a legal dispute over a gambling debt, according to the fugitive's barrister.

The extraordinary claim comes after Mr Pisasale resigned as mayor on Tuesday, citing ill health, a day after his home and office were raided by police as part of a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

It is part of a complicated and bizarre version of events described to The Courier-Mail by Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo and told through various supporting documents.

According to Mr Di Carlo, the $50,000 was to settle a property dispute in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

"(I said) Paul, can you do me a favour?" Mr Di Carlo said. "He said, 'Yeah buddy, anything'. I said, 'There's a parcel I've got to get from Melbourne to Brisbane fairly urgently; if I got someone to drop it off to you, could you deliver it?'.

 

 

During a press conference on Tuesday Mr Pisasale blamed his battle with multiple sclerosis for his shock resignation.

"It's a very tough disease and a lot of people get it.

"I've been able to set an example and in dealing with multiple sclerosis and sometimes you think you're bullet proof."

He also noted his need to spend more time with his family.

"I was talking to the children and they said welcome back dad.

"It's one of those things you get so passionate about things.

"But after 25 years and not having a weekend off and not having a holiday, you get so engrossed in the job and the city, it does take its toll."

 

Following Mr Pisasale's resignation Cr Paul Tully was appointed as the acting mayor of Ipswich City Council.

Cr Tully confirmed on Tuesday officers from the Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland including police officers working for the CCC attended the council office.     

Ipswich Council deputy Mayor Paul Tully arrives for a hearing at the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Ipswich Council deputy Mayor Paul Tully arrives for a hearing at the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
