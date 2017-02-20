50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

BRISBANE City Council plans to squeeze another 50 high-rise buildings into the CBD in the next 20 years as the business hub looks to satisfy growing demand.

According to the council's new City Centre Neighbourhood Plan, there will be demand for 800,000sq m of new floor space in the inner city as 80,000 more people go to work in the city.

The increased demand will see an 80 per cent increase in public transport trips into the CBD and twice as many pedestrian trips.

Height limits in the CBD have been axed and maximum building heights instead will be subject to airspace ­regulations.

While new structures and landscape designs will be encouraged to fit in with Brisbane's subtropical climate, the plan encourages creative use of space through laneways, arcades and small-scale spaces.

An improved Riverwalk and more public access to the Brisbane River will also be facilitated by the planning document, which covers Queens Wharf and Howard Smith Wharves developments.

The plan, which has been approved by the State Government and was adopted formally last week, will take effect from March 24.

City Planning chairman Julian Simmonds said the plan would guide commercial and residential growth in the CBD to meet predicted population and economic demands.

"The plan already envisages residential populations in the city centre to double over the next 20 years and employee numbers to jump from 150,000 to 230,000 by 2031," Cr Simmonds said.

The council's Labor Opposition opposed the plan, citing concerns over perceived watering down of heritage provisions, alterations to transferable development rights and a lack of facilitation for building conversion.