$5 million plan to double nature park visitors

A $5 MILLION plan to boost Ipswich's nature-based recreation industry has been unveiled by Ipswich City Council.

The five-year capital investment plan will include the construction of infrastructure at Purga Nature Reserve and the White Rock-Spring Mountain, Flinders-Goolman, Denmark Hill, Cameron's Scrub, and Mt Grandchester conservation estates.

Environment and parks spokesman councillor David Morrison said the plan would position Ipswich as one of south-east Queensland's leading areas for nature-based recreation experiences.

"By 2022 we hope to have doubled visitation to the conservation estates by investing in infrastructure like information centres, day use areas, digital signage, track networks, boardwalks and ecotourism partnerships," he said.

"During the past 20 years Ipswich Enviroplan has funded the acquisition and management of more than 6,000 hectares of native bushland in 12 estates and reserves.

"Our main focus is conserving land, with some funding already directed towards the construction of boardwalks, track networks, signage and visitor facilities in high profile estates."

Works are expected to start next year.