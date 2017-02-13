43,000 jobs gone: Regional Qld bleeding work

WE are bleeding jobs in regional Queensland with new figures showing more than 43,000 full-time workers - almost the entire population of Gladstone - have vanished in the past 12 months.

The Courier-Mail reports that where there is work, it is part-time, marking a seismic shift in the way Queenslanders earn a living.

The shock figure has been obscured in the official unemployment data because so many thousands have simply given up trying to find work.

Outside of Brisbane, more people are deciding to retire early, or opt out of the workforce to care for their children rather than spend big on childcare.

The young are studying, hiding themselves away from a job market that offers low wages.



In all, 43,200 full-time jobs disappeared from the regions, and were replaced with 14,300 part-time jobs. That's a total loss of 28,800 full-time roles.

More than 43,000 full-time jobs have disappeared from regional Queensland.

Pete Faulkner of Queensland consulting firm Conus said was not just a case of Brisbane versus the regions, but that every area had its own tale to tell.

Bundaberg, Maryborough, Hervey Bay and the greater Wide Bay region has an unemployment rate above 10% and one-in-four young people out of work.

Meanwhile the Sunshine and Gold Coasts and Ipswich were "holding up quite well, if not growing" despite a slowing of population growth.

"But some centres which were traditionally reliant on mining and resources and associated services (such as Gladstone, Mackay, Townsville) are still experiencing the effect of severe adjustments," Mr Page said.

In construction, there were less building approvals, falling values and rising vacancies.

On top of that, Queenslanders were heading south to New South Wales where major infrastructure spending was creating jobs.

Even the good news was tempered with bad.

Mackay had 4000 new jobs created in the past year, but Pete Faulkner of consultants Conus said this was a long way from a boom.

"You need to see that in the context of it having been really bad for the previous couple of years."

It also comes as Standard & Poor's latest report listed three Mackay suburbs among Australia's top 10 for home loan defaults.