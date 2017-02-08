31°
News

REVEALED: Bold $40M plan to transform showgrounds

Joel Gould
| 8th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 2:35 PM
VISIONARIES: Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow look over the plans for the Ipswich Showgrounds redevelopment.
VISIONARIES: Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow look over the plans for the Ipswich Showgrounds redevelopment. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BOLD plan three years in the making has been unveiled by the Ipswich Show Society for a $40 million exhibition and flood evacuation centre to be built at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The proposed facility, integrated with other showground infrastructure, would cater for 4000 people in an emergency situation, seat over 600 people in a main auditorium and be a beacon for expos and home shows.

The plan was unveiled to the QT by Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow and Blair MP Shayne Neumann who have highlighted the economic, social and emergency management benefits of the project.　

Funding will be sought from federal, state and council coffers with the Ipswich Show Society also making a major contribution.

The project involves transforming the current cattle pavilion into a four-storey exhibition and flood evacuation centre.

The bottom two levels will be for car parking with the exhibition centre's main hall on the third level. The mezzanine level is set to contain offices and storage.

The Show Society also plans to have an additional two-storey car park within the grounds to cater all-up for 1000 car spaces.

Mr Zanow said the total spend, including upgrades of other showground buildings and facilities, would be around the $58 million mark.

The grandstand complex, the cricket pavilion and the exhibits pavilion are all part of upgrade plans and Mr Zanow said funds would be sought from a variety of sources, with his organisation also contributing.

"Since the 2011 flood we have been looking at providing a better facility to look after the people of Ipswich in times of emergency disaster," Mr Zanow said.

"We have come up with the concept of an evacuation centre/exhibition centre facility and we'll integrate that with the existing facilities on the showgrounds and renovate those facilities.

"That will allow us to have home shows, boat shows, expos of all descriptions and bring tourism and business to the region.

"The largest clear span facility in Ipswich now is at the showgrounds and it is not big enough or practical enough to bring the big players in the game.

"We do need an upgrade, and this is all part of a long-term plan to upgrade the facility so that it is to a really high standard."

The Show Society is nearly at the end of the business plan stage of the project and has come up with detailed designs in league with consultants to make the plan as workable as possible.

"Then we will go into the next stage which will be to get it shovel ready and get the development approval from council...in particular for the underground car park and convention and flood evacuation centre," Mr Zanow said.

The Show Society will also be seeking funding support for the $500,000 needed to get the project shovel ready.

Mr Zanow said fruitful discussions with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli had been held and both provided letters of support. He said Mr Neumann and both state and federal governments were "on board as well".

Mr Neumann said a facility much larger than the Ipswich Civic Centre was required for conventions, performances and exhibitions and that the proposed facility at the showgrounds would bring jobs and millions of dollars into Ipswich.

Mr Neumann said there were an urgent need for the facility and that it would bring many benefits.

"Ipswich has had three major floods since 1974 and this will enhance the capacity for flood evacuation and recovery," he said.

"It will expand the premier showgrounds in our region and this can act as a convention centre for us until we get an Ipswich Performing Arts Centre.

"This will be bigger than the capacity of the civic centre and be able to seat easily 600.

"It is affordable, achievable and will be accessible to the public of Ipswich because it will be in the heart of Ipswich.

"All up it will cost around about $40 million and the show society is going to put money towards it. I will support them in future federal government funding they will seek.

"I would also be looking for Ipswich City Council and the State Government to put money towards it."　　　

Cr Antoniolli, the divisional councillor, told the QT he was backing the project.

"When we did have the 2011 flood it showed the shortcomings of the showgrounds, although it was the best that we had," Cr Antoniolli said.

"This project has the benefit of being able to function as an evacuation centre at a high level.　

"The Show Society is obviously looking to the future to have an expo space and some of their infrastructure is getting dated.

"It ticks all the boxes from a community perspective."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  andrew antoniolli darren zanow ipswich showgrounds ipswich show society shayne neumann

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

The six men allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man at the house.

Malcolm Turnbull vs Bill Shorten: ’I like angry Turnbull'

Malcolm Turnbull fires up... finally

Shorten 'such a social-climbing sycophant if ever there was one'

Massive building fire caused by suspected drug lab

CONCERN BUT NO PANIC: A huge bushfire impacts Peregian Springs and Coolum residents as the flames threaten their homes. The fire burnt over 500 hectares and dozens of emergency crews were deployed throughout the night. Emergency crews at Peregian Springs.

A BUILDING fire has led police to an alleged drug lab.

RSPCA: Horses left in heat with no shade

PROTECT THEM: Animals such as horses and cattle should have access to adequate shade and water.

Owners warned to care for their animals as 40 degree day looms.

Local Partners

Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

The six men allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man at the house.

Man raped ex-partner three times as she slept in her home

He told police he 'took it easy on her' because she was asleep

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Protest the Hero return to Australia

Exciting news for progressive music fans as Protest the Hero announced tour.

Samsung 100% colour volume for QLED television verified

2017 QLED TV given tick by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE)

Subnautica: Pretty game to dive right into

Currently in early access on Steam but already a capable game

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

Tom Hiddleston’s shoot for GQ.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $258,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $349,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

URGENT SALE-BRING OFFERS!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Neat as a pin, this Queenslander features an array of qualities, only recently the owner has removed one water tank to provide access to the spacious back yard for...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is, beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by award...

Break the Rental Cycle

50 Cemetery Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $220,000

With the property market gaining momentum is it time to break the rental cycle and get into the market without breaking the budget?? The answer to the question is...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 OFFERS OVER...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!