26°
News

The $3 trillion consequence of a war with North Korea

Emma Reynolds, news.com.au | 30th Apr 2017 8:41 AM Updated: 11:28 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF A North Korea war does become a reality, one unmanageable $3 trillion consequence that hasn't been widely acknowledged threatens to wreak havoc on the world.

The defiant nation launched another missile test today, just hours after stern warnings from Donald Trump that a "major, major conflict" was possible.

The conflict between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump could unfold in several ways, but it is the 30 million citizens of the hermit state whose fate could trigger a global catastrophe.

A thermonuclear war would be a humanitarian and ecological disaster for the entire region, with radiation causing a nuclear holocaust that tears into South Korea, China, Russia and Japan.

But if conventional weapons are used and the Kim regime collapses (a more likely scenario), we may face an alternative nightmare.

'NO SPACE FOR THE KIMS'

The first consequence would be that the Kims and all those connected with the ruling Workers' Party of Korea would have to flee compatriots angry at years of human rights violations and public executions.

"Secret police and party officials would seek refuge in neighbouring China or Russia," Australian National University researcher Leonid Petrov told news.com.au. "There's no space for the Kim clan in a unified Korea, his brother, cousin, aunts and uncles, they are inseparably connected with the regime and will be prosecuted as criminals.

"Some South American countries might be willing to give refuge to people - Bolivia, Venezuela, Guatemala ... countries that are anti-American might be supportive."

So what will Kim Jong-un's people do without their supreme leader? With a lack of money, food and shelter if the regime collapses, they too may seek refuge in China, Russia and South Korea, but those countries will not necessarily be open to an influx of North Korean refugees.

THE 30 MILLION PERSON PROBLEM

China is already home to an estimated 100,000 North Korean defectors, and is unlikely to want the pressure of more. The Chinese have been concerned about such a scenario for some time, and might reinforce the border with troops, Rand Corporation scientist Andrew Scobell told Foxtrot Alpha.

Others may try to travel from city to city in search of refuge, while others could try to cross into South Korea, although if fighting persists in the DMZ, that would be almost impossible.

The most likely conclusion would be the reunification of Korea, according to Dr Petrov, but this may mean deep economic and social problems.

"The South Korean economy is reaching crisis," he said. "It needs to urgently access cheap resource and labour.

"South Korea might use the opportunity to exploit North Koreans who have less education or experience in enterprise. Millions of North Korean workers could become second class citizens, there could be widespread discrimination, even the border might be kept for years to stop mass immigration. It will take at least a decade before the level of prosperity will be equalised between North and South. During that 10 years, the reunification going to be very expensive, $3 trillion or more. There's going to be definite social tension between South Koreans and North Koreans.

"Both countries have been isolated from each other, they speak different dialects, understand the world differently.

South Korea doesn't need its impoverished, aggressive, poorly educated brothers to inundate South Korea."

'A CRASH LANDING'

The reunification of Korea has been under debate for years, and former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his implementation of the Sunshine Policy to improve political relations between the two states.

But in 2008, the new conservative government put an end to the process, and experts now fear a "crash landing" rather than a soft one. "The East and West Germany unification is a walk in the park compared to what is going to happen in North and South Korea if a reunification happens uncontrollably," said Dr Petrov. "It will be a huge sociological and demographic issue."

Korea might expect abuse, crime and other social problems. And the US could feel the consequences too.

"South Korea would probably not support America in open military stand-off against North Korea," said Dr Petrov.

"The America-South Korea alliance will melt away.

"Economic growth in North Korea means more opportunity for South Korea to access natural resources, cheap labour and transport projects (e.g. linking South Korean railways with China)."

He said the experience could be a "bonanza" for both states, as opposed to "military action with catastrophic consequences for both."

South Korea is due to hold a presidential election on 9 May. If left-wing Moon Jae-in should win, reunification looks likely and the power of the US will take the hit it dreads.

emma.reynolds@news.com.au

News Corp Australia

Topics:  donald trump editors picks kim jong-un north korea war

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

Queensland Police report a man died on scene when a motorbike and a car collided.

Singapore trip set to boost city says Mayor

HELLO SINGAPORE: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale was guest speaker at an international conference in Singapore at the weekend.

Pisasale attends prestigious conference to promote Ipswich

CCC: We expect nothing in return for donations: Sharpless

VOCAL: Bob Sharpless leaves the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) after calling for all political donations to be banned.

Springfield Land Corp's deputy calls for ban on political donations

'It's a miracle': Son out of coma after being hit by truck

REUNITED: Sue Hambleton is happy to have her son Jacob out of hospital after he was hit by a truck.

Ipswich man hit by truck survives

Local Partners

FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

Queensland Police report a man died on scene when a motorbike and a car collided.

The $3 trillion consequence of a war with North Korea

North Korea launches four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

There's an unmanageable consequence to a war with North Korea

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

THE 100 star talks mythology yand working with Ian McShane on highly-anticipated new series.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel absolutely incredible':Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

Sam Thaiday makes people laugh

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!