Man caught doing 183kmh on Easter Sunday

UPDATE DAY FOUR: EXTRA police are out in force today across Queensland road networks as motorists travel home on the last day of the Easter long weekend.

More than 3,700 motorists were detected speeding on Easter Sunday including a motorcyclist who was allegedly travelling at 183km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Sunshine Motorway.

A 25-year-old Wellesley Island man has been charged with drink driving, driving unlicensed and failing to stop for police after being intercepted by police on Dijinkiya Streett on Mornington Island around 11pm last night.

The man had allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road but started driving off when officers approached the vehicle.

The man then allegedly provided a BAC of 0.252, more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

He is due to appear in the Mornington Island Magistrates Court on May 9.

Other high-range speed detections on Day 4 of the Easter Break campaign include:

• 187km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen;

• 163km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Gateway Motorway at Nudgee Beach;

• 174km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway, Eight Mile Plains;

• 126km/h in a 60km/h zone on Charles Street, Kirwan.

The Queensland road toll for the Easter long weekend remains at zero.

The Easter Break phase of the Easter Road Safety Campaign will finish at midnight tonight.

DAY THREE: DRIVERS in Ipswich are being warned to take care after a driver in the Scenic Rim was caught doing more than twice the speed limit.

Police caught the person driving at 128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Hwy at Tarome on Friday, as part of the Easter Road Safety Campaign.

Today Queensland Police revealed the state-wide campaign has caught even more dangerous drivers, with a 25-year-old man from Western Australia charged with high range drink driving in Cairns.

The 25-year-old's licence immediately suspended after he was intercepted by police in Cairns late last night.

More than 3,000 motorists were detected speeding on Easter Saturday, including one driver travelling in the Airport Link Tunnel at 150km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Other high-range speeding offences include:

172km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway, Gaven;

151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway, Loganholme;

147km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway, Loganholme;

137km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Leichhardt Highway, Goondiwindi.

The Easter Break phase of the Easter Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm on Easter Monday.

DAY TWO: A DRIVER has been caught near Ipswich speeding at almost double the limit.

Police caught the person driving at 128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Hwy at Tarome, near Aratula, as part of the Easter Road Safety Campaign.

Almost 1,400 speeding motorists will be issued with infringement notices including the following high-range speeding offences including:

173km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Mons;

156km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Torbanlea;

128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Highway at Tarome;

162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway at Carrara;

103km/h in a 60km/h zone on Finucane Road at Capalaba.

Police conducted more than 12,300 RBTs on Good Friday with 56 drivers charged with drink driving.

The Easter break phase of the Easter Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm on Easter Monday.