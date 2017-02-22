Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

IT COST more than $100,000 to clean-up a Plainland property that was trashed with 3000 truck tyres.

And that was just the start of it.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor, Tanya Milligan said the council would send a clear message to residents after it to had to hire contractors to clean up the property.

"Over a 12 month period, council was granted numerous warrants and subsequently went through the procurement process to source two contractors, one specifically for tyres and the other scrap metal," Cr Milligan said.

"This property was not only in breach of development conditions, but the health issues associated with harbouring an excessive amount of debris are endless.

"Contractors cleared everything from buses to a submarine and shipping containers packed to the brim.

"Such an amount of rubbish is a breeding ground for everything from mosquitos to rodents and poses a real health problem for not only neighbours, but the wider community and ratepayers."

A bill topping $100,000 is now attached to the title of the land and Cr Milligan wants the community to know the council does have the ability to recover costs.

"We are actively following-up on properties that are in breach of a range of offences," she said. "Most of all, we want to encourage residents to take responsibility for the use and condition of their land to ensure this doesn't eventuate.

"There are a range of options available to council and we will utilise these to ensure the safety of our residents."