32°
News

Woolworths sell-off: Prepare for petrol price pain

Jason Murphy, news.com.au | 29th Dec 2016 8:46 AM
We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018.
We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018. John Gass /TWE

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF YOU thought there was too little competition in petrol prices already, I have bad news. Woolworths is selling all 527 petrol stations it owns. BP is going to buy them and become even bigger.

Could the sale of all those petrol pumps to BP make matters worse?

The competition watchdog - the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission - is already laser focused on the fuel industry.

It took a bunch of fuel retailers to court recently and is constantly monitoring petrol prices looking for collusive behaviour.

In parts of Australia, fuel prices already move in patterns that imply competition is not too strong.

If the sale goes through, the chances of strong competitive pressure in the petrol market get weaker still. That could hurt all of us when we fill up our tanks.

It comes at a bad time for motorists. The global oil price cartel, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has recently made pledges to cut supply and push up the global oil price.

Prices at the pump could be about to skyrocket just as this deal goes through.

THE MASTERS CONNECTION

Competition is important. Without it, capitalism becomes completely unfair. If big businesses can pocket huge profits and set prices wherever they want, our whole system is broken.

Low profits are ideal, but negative profits are no good. They cause collapses that actually reduce competition.

The Masters hardware collapse was spectacular. Woolworths' attempt to take on the hardware market never got going.

That left Bunnings as the big green giant of the hardware sector. Home and Mitre 10 are trying but they are like a mosquito on the side of a racehorse. Bunnings is boss in that sector and that makes its owner Wesfarmers sit pretty.

Masters cost Woolworths a lot of money. Many millions were spent, for little return. Woolies posted a loss of more than $1.2 billion last year.

Now Woolies is selling up its petrol business, in order to "strengthen the Woolworths balance sheet and reinvest in its core business".

This is the link to Masters. If it had succeeded, Woolies may not have needed to bolster its finances, and we'd have more competitors in both fuel and hardware. Instead, once again, Australia is sliding towards oligopoly.

AUSTRALIA ONLY LIGHTLY COMPETITIVE

Australia is famous for having what is called market concentration, where a handful of firms control much of the market.

Two big supermarkets, for example. Or four big banks, two big airlines, one big telecommunications company, etc.

The head of the ACCC was complaining about this just a few months ago.

"The revenue of Australia's largest 100 listed companies increased from 27 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 1993 to 47 per cent of GDP in 2015," he said.

The big guys are getting bigger - and it is often through mergers and acquisitions like this petrol station deal.

He then argued that mergers can, in some cases, "reduce competition and cause harm to consumers and our economy" mentioning - just by the by - that the largest petrol retailers were "making good profits", while "many retailers with only a few outlets struggle".

What's interesting here is the ACCC will have to approve the Woollies-BP deal before it goes through. Will they do so? It seems likely but is not certain.

BP says it is confident that clearance will be granted.

"Australia has a highly competitive fuel market and we are confident the ACCC will ensure this isn't altered by the transaction," a BP spokesperson said.

"Our partnership with Woolworths has the customer in mind - it is about reinventing the convenience sector in Australia."

COMPETITION - NEXT YEAR?

If the deal goes through, Woolworths gets $1.8 billion dollars and can focus on its supermarket business. If the deal falls apart, then it might be in trouble.

Because 2017 could be the year when really serious competition comes to Australia's supermarket sector.

Amazon has launched its Prime Video service here, and rumours are its fresh food business is not far behind. If that happens, Woolworths will need its A-game.

This kind of pressure - businesses fighting for their lives - is exactly what good competition looks like.

In fact, 2017 could be a very good year for supermarket consumers. Even if Amazon doesn't come to Australia, the threat is going to keep supermarkets on their toes.

Aldi is renewing its stores so it can sell more fresh food and compete better, while Coles is also knuckling down, renovating 50 supermarkets in 2017 and ever-ready to compete on price.

We can only hope that, one day, we see something similar in fuel too.

Topics:  australian consumer and competition commission bp editors picks petrol prices woolworths

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

New laws regarding the installation of photoelectric smoke alarms in all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

Woolworths sell-off: Prepare for petrol price pain

We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018.

Prices at the pump could be about to skyrocket thanks to OPEC

Suspected arson destroys corner store

Firefighters at the scene of a huge blaze at a business on the Magic Mile at Moorooka. PIC: Marc Robertson.

Locals watched as building's roof caved in

2016: A year of shocking crimes across Queensland

Mason Jet Lee.

This has been a year we could happily forget.

Local Partners

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

New laws regarding the installation of photoelectric smoke alarms in all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

Alleged drunk driver charged after Ipswich boy's death

Josiah Sisson

'He brought light to everyone'

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

DEBBIE Reynolds was a Hollywood icon whose real life was just as sensational as her on-screen appearances.

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

STUNNING HOME FOR ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE OR TREE CHANGE

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE THE SALE OF THIS AMAZING HOME FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!