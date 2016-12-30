Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at this year's Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

With pre-season ticket sales up, organisers were hoping for up to 130,000 patrons through the gates over six days, but things have just got better, festival general manager Amanda Jackes said.

"We went into the festival with our pre-sales up by about 14% and our season campers are up by 8% across the board, and on the first night of the festival when Paul Kelly was performing our day sales were up by 24%," she said.

"So it's been a great start to the festival and the rest of the festival is tracking just as well.

"We certainly think we'll be cracking the 130,000 aggregate attendance for the festival and we're looking at a growth between maybe 8-12%."

Ms Jackes said it was a promising sign that numbers at next year's festival would be strong too.

There are three days of the festival, and key events like New Year's Eve and the Fire Ceremony still to come, and while the temperatures are expected to increase to 33 degrees today, and 35 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of showers has dried up, but there will be ways to beat the heat.

Wear loose clothing and a hat, drink plenty of water and plan out your day with shade in mind.

"All the festival venues are under cover, and at the amphitheatre it's beautiful and open at night," Ms Jackes said.

For anyone thinking of heading to the festival for the day, Ms Jackes said the Fire Event on Sunday was not to be missed.

"It's the closing ceremony of the festival, it's a spectacular event," she said.