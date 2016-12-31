Woman hospitalised after car crashed through living room

A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital over night after a car crashed into the front of her Brassall home.

Police are investigating after a Ford Laser crashed into the front of the house before the driver fled, leaving his passenger in the vehicle.

Police were called to the Currey St address shortly after 9pm to reports a car was doing burnouts in the street and crashed into the front of the home, causing some structural damage.

A woman who was sitting in the lounge room at the was taken to Ipswich hospital in a stable condition.

Witnesses said the man was yelling out for help as he ran away but later returned and tried to reverse the car out the house and left the scene a second time.

Police took a 20-year-old Glenore Grove man into custody at 9.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man tested positive roadside to a drug or alcohol and was taken to the station for further testing.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to assess the structural damage to the house and the car was towed for mechanical inspection.

Investigations are continuing.