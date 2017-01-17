Passenger dead, driver hurt as car hits power pole

The scene of the crash. Picture from Channel 7

LATEST: A woman has died following a traffic crash in Underwood yesterday afternoon.

Police report that at about 5pm a car was travelling north along Logan Rd when it collided with a concrete barrier before travelling across a lane of traffic and colliding with a power pole.

A 67-year-old woman from Woodridge who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 69-year-old Woodridge man, was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE: One person has died following a serious accident on Logan Road at Underwood. #9News pic.twitter.com/kSeZHO1FXM — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) January 16, 2017

UPDATE: A woman has died in a crash in Brisbane's south.

Queensland Ambulance said a car hit a power pole on Logan Rd, Underwood, and one woman has died.

Another person is in a stable condition.

Police have not confirmed the fatality.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to police.

Logan Rd is closed in both directions from the intersection with Beenleigh Rd, with delays building quickly.

Underwood: Serious crash on Logan Road. Emergency services on scene. Motorists should expect delays. #bnetraffic #7News pic.twitter.com/MgsLXGMI5H — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) January 16, 2017

EARLIER: One person is in a critical condition after a four-vehicle collision at Underwood this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Logan Rd about 5.05pm.

Police have confirmed one person is in a critical condition while a second person is believed to be in a stable condition.

Four lanes are closed on Logan Road aand motorists are askede to avoid the area

It is understood powerlines are also on the ground.

The Forensic Crash Unit is expected to be called in to investigate the incident.