Woman attacked, fights back over cash, cigarettes

A woman was hit in the head and had her hair pulled after she refused to had over cash and cigarettes during an attempted robbery in Redbank Plains yesterday afternoon.

Police say at about 1:45pm she was walking along Redbank Plains Rd, between Highbury Dr and Jansen St when three men approached her, demanding money and cigarettes.

When she refused and attempted to leave two of the men assaulted her, striking her.

The woman was able to fight the men off, who then fled the scene on foot empty handed.

The 52-year-old woman was later taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The three men are described as being African in appearance, with slim builds and wearing shorts and light coloured singlets.