32°
News

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

Jacob Carson
| 8th Feb 2017 7:14 AM Updated: 9:26 AM
SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.
SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days. BSCH Stormcast

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE next few days are going to be unbearable for large swathes of the country as an extreme heatwave sees temperatures soar.

Parts of Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria are expected to cop it the worst for the next four to five days, with temperatures predicted in the high 30s to possibly mid-40 degree mark.

The dire forecast saw the website of the popular weather tracker Higgins Storm Chasing crash overnight, as tens of thousands of social media users tried to get as much information as they could.

The looming spikes in temperature is also backed up by Bureau of Meteorology predictions for across regional Queensland New South Wales: see photo gallery below.

At the time of writing, it has nearly 23,000 shares, 10,000 likes and saw over 200,000 website views over the course of 20 minutes - it's clear people are concerned.

"Welcome to hell on earth in Australia," the Facebook post ominously warned.

"Over the next four to five days, a low pressure trough is forecast to move slowly through South Australia and Victoria, before drifting north to northern New South Wales and Queensland."
 

HOW IT LOOKS ACROSS QLD AND NSW:
(Best viewed in full screen)
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Gympie is set for a scorching weekend, with temperatures expected to hit a maximum of 40 degrees on Sunday.

RELATED: Gympie staring down the barrel of extreme temperatures

There's a slight chance of rainfall between now and then, but forecasters aren't counting on it to provide much in the way of relief by the time the weekend rolls around.

Gympie residents are being urged to keep cool and hydrated in whatever way they can, with the high temperatures also bringing a greater chance of heatstroke and illness.

 

The extreme temperatures are expected to begin in South Australia before making their way to the East Coast.
The extreme temperatures are expected to begin in South Australia before making their way to the East Coast. Bureau of Meteorology
Gympie Times

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news heatwave heatwave 2017 higgins storm weather

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
RSPCA swamped with calls about animals suffering from heat stress

RSPCA swamped with calls about animals suffering from heat...

Staff have been hard at work to ensure they save as many pets as possible from passing away due to the hot weather.

$40 million transformation of Ipswich Showgrounds unveiled

VISIONARIES: Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow look over the plans for the Ipswich Showgrounds redevelopment.

Show Society plans to build exhibition and flood evacuation centre

Toddler in a serious condition after near drowning at home

Paramedics treated a two-year-old boy at the scene

How sports gambler took $106,000 from employer

BIG GAMBLE:A man has faced court in Ipswich after stealing more than $100,000 from his employer.

'Particularly seductive' sports gambling habit sees man in jail

Local Partners

RSPCA swamped with calls about animals suffering from heat stress

Staff have been hard at work to ensure they save as many pets as possible from passing away due to the hot weather.

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

MOVE IN OR RENT OUT

7 Guerin Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 16/2/17

The choice is yours here with this Collingwood Park cracker. The property is currently tenanted until April of this year with the tenants paying $335 per week, so...

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!