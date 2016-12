Alexia Purcell Social Media Editor As APN ARM’s Social Media Editor, Alexia Purcell manages the company’s 40 Facebook pages and 30 Twitter accounts. APN ARM has a combined social audience of 311,000+ Facebook likes and 30,000+ Twitter followers. Full Profile Login to follow

SECURE your load or cop a fine.

That is the message from Queensland Police following a recent incident where a police car was almost hit by a piece of corrugated iron falling off a loaded trailer.

Queensland Police say the driver copped a $243 fine by police following the vehicle after the rubbish flew off their unsecured load on the Warrego Hwy at Ipswich.

QPS have shared footage of the incident on their Facebook page to promote their Christmas road safety campaign.