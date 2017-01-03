27°
News

WATCH: Deadly snake trying to swallow a python in backyard

Helen Spelitis
| 3rd Jan 2017 10:13 AM Updated: 2:34 PM
VERY RARE: An Eastern Brown caught on video making a meal out of a python at a Goodna home this week.
VERY RARE: An Eastern Brown caught on video making a meal out of a python at a Goodna home this week. N&S Snake Catcher

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GOODNA woman got a shock while hanging out her washing when she spotted a rare sight; a snake eating another snake.

The 1.8 metre Eastern Brown snake was making a meal out of a slightly smaller python at an Eric St home and the rarely seen spectacle drew a small crowd.

By the time snake catchers Sally and Norman Hill arrived, after being called by the woman who made the discovery, the python was clearly dead but it took the Eastern Brown hours to finish his meal.

The call for help had come in around noon on Monday but the team from N&S Snake Catcher Ipswich, also Goodna residents, had been out on another job and didn't arrive until just after 1pm.

Even they were shocked.

"It's very rare to see," Sally said.

"We've never seen an Eastern Brown eating a carpet python before. We stood there watching for hours, it was fascinating.

"Even the snake's temperament was very calm considering there were so many people standing around watching."

It's not unusual for an Eastern Brown to eat other snakes, but it's not something that many people actually see happening.

Sally and Norman have been working with snakes for more than 25 years and started a snake catching business after Norman finished up working at Australia Zoo when Steve Irwin died.

Since 2015 they've been answering calls for help from Ipswich residents and although they've noticed a significant increase in the number of snakes around, they never expected yesterday's call out to be so eventful.

"We were on another job so it took us about half an hour to 40 minutes to get there," Sally said.

"We thought that by the time we got there he might have finished eating it but it did take a while.

"The venom would have killed the python straight away."

Eventually the Hills made the decision to pick up the Eastern Brown, still with a mouthful of python, and put it in a bag to finish eating before releasing it later that night.

Norman said in the past 12 months there's been a significant increase in the number of snakes seen around the Ipswich area.

"We've caught about double what we did last year," Norman said.

"We're assuming it's related to all the development. Years ago I used to go and drop snakes off in the areas where they are building all the new homes."

With snake sightings on the rise the snake catchers have warned that while it may look easy to approach a wild snake, doing so without the proper experience can be disastrous.

"If you do come across an eastern brown, call a snake catcher. Don't try to catch it yourself," Sally said.

"Snakes will be threatened because we are bigger; we are like monsters to them and make them feel threatened.

"If they feel threatened, they will attack and if you're not quick, if you hesitate you will get bitten."

Eastern Brown snakes are highly venomous, considered one of the world's most dangerous snakes and are responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia.

A bite from an Eastern Brown will cause paralysis and blood clotting. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  eastern brown snake editors picks goodna ipswich n&s snake catchers snake

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Absolutely shattered': Mum's pain as fire destroys house

'Absolutely shattered': Mum's pain as fire destroys house

The family didn't have insurance and a support group is calling for clothing donations.

Watch as up to 12 passengers emerge from pulled over Hilux

A Toyota Hilux shortly before 12 people climbed out of it after being pulled over in Logan

Police stop vehicle allegedly carrying 12 passengers

RSPCA horrified by high number of neglectful horse owners

HORRIBLE: OFFICERS from RSPCA Queensland responded to more than 1000 complaints of abuse and neglect towards horses in the past 12 months.

RSPCA receive more than 1000 complaints about horse cruelty in 2016.

Three front court after evade police incident

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

Two men were remanded in custody

Local Partners

'Absolutely shattered': Mum's pain as fire destroys house

The family didn't have insurance and a support group is calling for clothing donations.

WATCH: Deadly snake trying to swallow a python in backyard

VERY RARE: An Eastern Brown caught on video making a meal out of a python at a Goodna home this week.

An Ipswich woman got a fright while hanging out some washing

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

&quot;ALWAYS ADMIRED COMPLEX- YOUR CHANCE TO BECOME AN OWNER&quot;

81/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $289,000

Happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. You too could be one of these residents enjoying downsizing without compromise. Low...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!