Wacol business boosted by digital technology grant

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has helped one Wacol business to boost their digital technology with a grant.

ONE Wacol business has received more than $4,500 to improve its digital technology and develop an integrated online reservation and booking system from the State Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Turbo Finance received the $4,657 boost as part of the small business digital grants program.

"Our local small businesses are hard workers and my Government's grants program supports them as they expand their digital technology,” she said.

"My Government is providing up to $10,000 per business, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the successful applicant, to purchase digital hardware and software or invest in training and skills development.

"These grants will assist small business to access the latest digital technologies to increase their productivity and competitiveness, which will in turn help them to grow and employ more staff.”

The grants will assist 155 Queensland small businesses to access the latest digital technologies as part of the Queensland Government's commitment to supporting small business.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Queensland Government had received more than 1200 applications.

"This is a huge response, which demonstrates that Queensland small businesses across the state are ready and eager to adopt digital technology,” she said.

"My Government has committed $6 million over three years to the small business digital grants program.

"With a local Wacol business already set to benefit from these grants, I encourage other small business in our local area to apply for this great program.”

The next round of funding opens on Wednesday, March 8. More information on the small business digital grants program can be found at www.business.qld.gov.au/digital.