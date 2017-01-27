31°
News

Wacol business boosted by digital technology grant

Ashleigh Howarth | 27th Jan 2017 1:52 PM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has helped one Wacol business to boost their digital technology with a grant.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has helped one Wacol business to boost their digital technology with a grant. APN Newspapers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE Wacol business has received more than $4,500 to improve its digital technology and develop an integrated online reservation and booking system from the State Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Turbo Finance received the $4,657 boost as part of the small business digital grants program.

"Our local small businesses are hard workers and my Government's grants program supports them as they expand their digital technology,” she said.

"My Government is providing up to $10,000 per business, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the successful applicant, to purchase digital hardware and software or invest in training and skills development.

"These grants will assist small business to access the latest digital technologies to increase their productivity and competitiveness, which will in turn help them to grow and employ more staff.”

The grants will assist 155 Queensland small businesses to access the latest digital technologies as part of the Queensland Government's commitment to supporting small business.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Queensland Government had received more than 1200 applications.

"This is a huge response, which demonstrates that Queensland small businesses across the state are ready and eager to adopt digital technology,” she said.

"My Government has committed $6 million over three years to the small business digital grants program.

"With a local Wacol business already set to benefit from these grants, I encourage other small business in our local area to apply for this great program.”

The next round of funding opens on Wednesday, March 8. More information on the small business digital grants program can be found at www.business.qld.gov.au/digital.

The Satellite

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Wacol business boosted by digital technology grant

Wacol business boosted by digital technology grant

Small businesses are encouraged to register to receive funds from the State Government to implement new technology, just like Turbo Finance did.

Australia Day must be Jan 26, but still needs to change

OPINION: SOON you'll put down your flags and it will be over.

Nardya Miller passes away

On Wednesday the 25-year-old was given a week to live

Young man seriously injured in motorbike crash

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

A MAN in his 20s has been injured after losing control of his bike.

Local Partners

Wacol business boosted by digital technology grant

Small businesses are encouraged to register to receive funds from the State Government to implement new technology, just like Turbo Finance did.

Parents to undergo drug tests if they want to keep kids

Ipswich set to get more child safety workers to keep up with demand

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

THE popular and long-running American soap will film several celebratory 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION - Traditional Family Home Appeal

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!