Upgrades to schools completed during the holidays

VITAL UPGRADES COMPLETE: Grand Ave State School principal Tony Maksoud with Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch. the school was one of many who received funding from the State Government to update their facilities.

WHILE state school students and teachers from two south-west schools were enjoying a well deserved break, a number of tradies were hard at work upgrading and expanding their facilities for the new year.

Both Grand Avenue State School in Forest Lake and Boronia Heights State School were two schools which benefited from upgrades as part of the State Government's $667 million school infrastructure program.

Grand Avenue State School received $286,056 to refurbish their special education classrooms and Boronia Heights State School used their $26,859 for external painting of school buildings and replacement of pavers on school property.

Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch said Algester electorate schools shared in more than $770,000 for improvements to classrooms and other facilities

"We want our state school students to have the best-possible classrooms to make the most of their education,” Ms Enoch said.

"We are committed to ensuring that every child has access to a quality education and that includes quality school facilities.

"Our investment in new school classrooms and maintenance is supporting thousands of jobs for tradies and suppliers around the state.

Ms Enoch said local contractors and suppliers could still pre-register for school construction and maintenance work online at hpw.qld.gov.au.