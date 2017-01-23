30°
News

Upgrades to schools completed during the holidays

Ashleigh Howarth | 23rd Jan 2017 1:55 PM
VITAL UPGRADES COMPLETE: Grand Ave State School principal Tony Maksoud with Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch. the school was one of many who received funding from the State Government to update their facilities.
VITAL UPGRADES COMPLETE: Grand Ave State School principal Tony Maksoud with Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch. the school was one of many who received funding from the State Government to update their facilities. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILE state school students and teachers from two south-west schools were enjoying a well deserved break, a number of tradies were hard at work upgrading and expanding their facilities for the new year.

Both Grand Avenue State School in Forest Lake and Boronia Heights State School were two schools which benefited from upgrades as part of the State Government's $667 million school infrastructure program.

Grand Avenue State School received $286,056 to refurbish their special education classrooms and Boronia Heights State School used their $26,859 for external painting of school buildings and replacement of pavers on school property.

Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch said Algester electorate schools shared in more than $770,000 for improvements to classrooms and other facilities

"We want our state school students to have the best-possible classrooms to make the most of their education,” Ms Enoch said.

"We are committed to ensuring that every child has access to a quality education and that includes quality school facilities.

"Our investment in new school classrooms and maintenance is supporting thousands of jobs for tradies and suppliers around the state.

Ms Enoch said local contractors and suppliers could still pre-register for school construction and maintenance work online at hpw.qld.gov.au.

The Satellite

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

Close to 250 Year 7 students walk through the gates at Bellbird Park State Secondary College for the first time.

UPDATE: RSPCA abandon search for dog with tape on muzzle

RSPCA Inspector Laurie Stageman.

UNSUCCESSFUL end to a 12-day search for malnourished dog

Police issue warrant over $24K theft

Security camera footage captures a thief stealing $24,000 from Indian Mehfil Restaurant in Ipswich.

CCTV footage crucial in arrest of alleged thief

Cops punched, cut during violent arrest of alleged car thief

RUSH: Police were on a frantic rush to a Boyne Island street after receiving multiple 000 calls.

Police have charged a man and a woman following the incident

Local Partners

Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

Close to 250 Year 7 students walk through the gates at Bellbird Park State Secondary College for the first time.

Upgrades to schools completed during the holidays

VITAL UPGRADES COMPLETE: Grand Ave State School principal Tony Maksoud with Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch. the school was one of many who received funding from the State Government to update their facilities.

Tradies were back at school in the holidays to complete upgrades.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

KYLIE Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname when the pair tie the knot.

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Big Family? Need a Big Home? This is for you!

10 Bonnie Dundee Court, Bundamba 4304

House 4 2 1 $379,000 neg.

Located in a quiet cul de sac, and only a few minutes walk to Bundamba Tafe, Bundamba Primary & Bundamba High School and within close proximity to the Booval...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 $365,000

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 2 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!