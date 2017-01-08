Two toddlers hospitalised after 5-person head-on crash

THREE adults and two young children were rushed to hospital after a head on collision in Ipswich.

The crash, which occurred at about 7.40pm, saw two cars collide at the intersection of Alice and Queen Sts in Goodna.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

Two of the adults suffered minor head injuries from their heads hitting the windshield while the other adult had no obvious injuries but was emotionally distressed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said two children, aged two and three, were luckily secured in their car seats and showed no obvious signs of injury.

All five people involved were taken to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment.