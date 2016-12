A MAN in his 20s and a woman in her 40s have both been rushed to hospital after being bitten by snakes overnight.

The man was bitten on the foot by a snake at about 9pm at a home on Joyce Rd, Plainland last night.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A Highvale woman was also bitten on the foot.

She was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition at 7.45pm.