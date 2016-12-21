Two hurt in bus and car crash at Browns Plains

A man and woman are in hospital after a traffic crash at Browns Plains yesterday afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service report that the bus and car collision occurred at about 2pm.
Paramedics attending the scene at Waller Rd and Browns Plains Rd treated a male patient for chest pain and a pelvic injury.
A female patient was also treated for minor injuries.
Both were later taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
