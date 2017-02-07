34°
Women charged after stolen car rams police car at Goodna

Greg Osborn
| 7th Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 10:16 AM
Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am.
Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am.

UPDATE: Police have charged two women after a stolen vehicle allegedly collided with a police car in Camira early this morning.

At 3:45am police observed a vehicle, which was allegedly stolen from an address in Sherwood yesterday morning, stopped on Alice St.

It will be alleged the vehicle performed a U-turn across double lines and then drove towards the police car.

Police attempted to reverse but the stolen car allegedly collided with the front left of the police vehicle.

It will be further alleged two women then attempted to flee the scene on foot but were taken into custody by officers.

A 28-year-old North Ipswich woman has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of dangerous drugs, failing to properly dispose of a syringe and obstruct police.

A 31-year-old Goodna woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.

They are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

 

Women charged after stolen car rams police car at Goodna

Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am

