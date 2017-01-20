36°
Truck funeral procession to be held for Lowood driver

Emma Clarke
20th Jan 2017 2:43 PM

A TRUCK driver who was killed at Drewvale on January 10 will be farewelled with a funeral procession tomorrow.

A fleet of show trucks will follow a truck carrying Dallas Holland's casket from Dinmore to Lowood and onto Toowoomba for burial.

Dallas Holland
Dallas Holland

 

The 34-year-old Lowood man was hit by a truck and killed when he was checking his load's straps in the emergency pullover bay on the Logan Mwy.

His partner and family have requested flowers not be offered as a sign of condolence, but donations be made to Trans-Help Foundation and Lights On The Hill Drivers Memorial.

Topics:  funeral procession logan mwy lowood

Post Your Ad Here!