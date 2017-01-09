Trail bike seized, 13-year-old charged after tip off

Police have seized a trail bike and charged a 24-year-old man and 13-year-old boy with various offences after a search at a Raceview address.

Yamanto detectives executed the warrant after receiving information from the community.

The 24-year-old has received a number of traffic infringement notices and the juvenile was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, and various traffic offences.

Investigations are continuing to identify other offenders and vehicles.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.