Tyre spikes used to catch three alleged car thieves

Andrew Korner
Greg Osborn
and | 2nd Jan 2017 1:24 PM Updated: 3rd Jan 2017 5:05 AM

UPDATE: Police have charged three people following investigations into an alleged stolen vehicle which evaded police yesterday morning.

At 11.30am, police will allege they attempted to intercept the vehicle on Grieves Rd at Haigslea however the vehicle took evasive action and drove around the police vehicle and continued on Grieves Rd.

The vehicle continued onto the Warrego Highway where a tyre deflation device was successfully deployed in Ironbark however the vehicle allegedly continued for approximately 1.5 kilometres before coming to a stop on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Police will further allege a firearm was located in the vehicle.

A 24-year-old Toowoomba man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlicensed driving and two counts of fail to stop.

A 21-year-old Russell Island man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 21-year-old Toowoomba woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The trio will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

 

EARLIER: Police have used a tyre deflation device to end the pursuit of a stolen car which started in the Toowoomba area this morning.

The suspect vehicle was detected driving east along the Warrego Hwy from Toowoomba to Ipswich about 11.15am, allegedly evading several attempts by the police to pull the car over.

Police allege the vehicle exited the highway at Blacksoil, where officers waited with a "stinger", which was successfully deployed in the vehicle's path.

Three people, including two males and one female, are assisting with police inquiries.

No charges have been laid.

Police allege the vehicle was stolen from a rental agency at Rocklea.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich crime police pursuit stolen vehicle

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

