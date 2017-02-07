'That's when he flogged me with the hammer', jury hears

"I PUT out my hand to shake his hand and he wouldn't and that's when he flogged me with the hammer".

That was a Wade Berwick's account of the night a person he had known through the rodeo and show scene for years allegedly hit him in the head and face with a hammer.

Denna Charles Gill is facing trial in Ipswich District Court over an incident at a Tarampa property early in the morning of August 5 2015 in which Mr Berwick was allegedly hit multiple times.

Gill pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

In evidence Mr Berwick said he and some others stayed at the local pub until last drinks were called and then headed home to Gill's neighbour's house.

He said the group had a few more XXXX beers and then went to Gill's property where they could see lights on and hear music playing.

"I cooee'd out to a few people if there was anybody home and walked down to the fence line," Mr Berwick said in evidence.

"We were sitting there yarning about the old times.

"His lady friend seemed a bit upset, she wasn't really impressed we rocked up at that time."

The jury heard Mr Berwick had a conversation with another person at the home and then headed back to the fence line where the assault allegedly happened.

"I said 'come on fellas I've done you a favour don't treat me like this," Mr Berwick told the court.

He said he tried to grab hold of Gill.

"It was a bit of a slippery situation, we were both moving and couldn't get a hold of each other," Mr Berwick said.

"I struck him twice with my fist and he stumbled back and I let my guard down and that's when he hit me again with the hammer."

Mr Berwick said he was hit about the head, temple and face "all up four to five times" with what he described as a builders' hammer.

"I got a glimpse of what he was holding," he said.

The court heard somebody said "let's get out of here, they've got a gun" and Mr Berwick said somebody shouted "let the dogs off".

"But I was playing with the dogs half an hour before," Mr Berwick told the court.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Mr Berwick was left with nine injuries including "multiple lacerations".

The trial continues.