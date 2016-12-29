Suspected arson destroys corner store

Firefighters at the scene of a huge blaze at a business on the Magic Mile at Moorooka. PIC: Marc Robertson.

A CORNER store in Brisbane's south has been destroyed after a ferocious fire broke out late on Wednesday night.

Queensland Police say they are treating the fire as suspicious, and a crime scene has been established.

Emergency services were called to the Leo's Snack Bar on Ipswich Rd, Moorooka about 9pm where they found the business engulfed in flames.

It took fire crews nearly an hour to extinguish the fire, which also destroyed a nearby business.

Local resident Peiwa Laka, 9, was walking with his father when they noticed the fire and called triple 0.

"We saw black smoke coming out," he said.

"We had to go and call the fire people and they came and they rescued us."

Firefighters in Brisbane’s south have been battling a ferocious inferno overnight as flames ripped through a Moorooka building. #9News pic.twitter.com/clBOOm0rHT — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) December 28, 2016

Dozens of locals descended on the scene and watched as the building's roof caved in.

Police were unable to confirm if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Fire fighter Steven Holland said the fire was "intense".

"It was well involved upon arrival," he said.

Leo’s Snack Bar at Moorooka was in a Moorooka building destroyed by fire last night. PIC Marc Robertson.

"The damage to this building is quite substantial as they collapse.

"It's too early at this stage to determine the cause of the fire."

Fire investigators have been called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

- couriermail.com.au