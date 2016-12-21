BOM cancels storm warning as system rolls onto the Coast

This photo was posted on Facebook by Higgins Storm Chasing. It shows a large cell bearing down on Ipswich.

UPDATE 7PM: THE Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe storm warning as the system which wreaked havoc across much of south-east Queensland this afternoon rolls onto the Sunshine Coast's southern reaches.

BOM forecaster Michael Paech said the storm was rapidly weakening - which is normal once the sun goes down.

"We'll still see some thunder and lightning and there'll be a bit of rain in it," Mr Paech said.

The BOM's radar shows the system is presently about to hit Caloundra and should work its way north throughout the early evening.

UPDATE 6.20PM: A DAMAGING storm that has left large swathes of south-east Queensland without power has turned north and is now on a collision course with the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The storm started its destructive run through south-east Queensland earlier this afternoon - dropping hail near Ipswich and leaving hundreds of residents without power.

It then moved north and hit Brisbane leaving 1737 residents in the Moreton region without power.

Deception BAy was the worst affected suburb with some 1663 residents having no electricity as a result of the damage.

Morayfield also copped it and 74 residents there remain powerless as Energex investigates the situation.

BOM forecaster Michael Paech said the system was weakening but the warning for damaging winds remained in place.

He said Maleny and Montville were likely to bear the brunt of the weather however he said rain, thunder and lightning were likely for coastal areas.

The BOM has issued a storm warning showing Kilcoy is about to get hit by a severe weather system.

UPDATE 5PM: Two storm cells look set to collide as the Bureau of Meteorology warns dangerous storms are not set to bear down on parts of Brisbane.

The BOM's latest warning states large hailstones and damaging winds are now possible for Strathpine, the area northwest of Esk and Lake Somerset by 5:55 pm.

Meanwhile Energex's power outage problems appear to have already spread to the Somerset region where 430 residents are presently without power.

The BOM says two large storm cells have collided and are now bearing down upon Brisbane's northern suburbs.

UPDATE 4.40PM: ENERGEX is now reporting that 878 Ipswich residents are without power as a massive storm cell hits the city.

The power provider's website states 42 residents in Blacksoil, two in Brassall, 29 in Haigslea, 139 in Ironbark, 30 in Karrabin, one in Muirlea, 520 in Pine Mountain and 115 in Walloon are all without electricity,

Energex states all of the outages are presently "under investigation."

While the BOM had earlier reported large hail was falling on Marburg Karen Profke took to the Queensland Times' Facebook page posting a picture and saying it was smaller.

This photo was posted on Facebook by Karen Profke

"We're in Marburg, hail was about pea sized," Ms Profke posted.

Meanwhile others said the storm delivered a few frightening or as Cheryl Ransome put it on our Facebook page - "poo your pants moments."

Jessica Renae share the cause of such moments posting a photo of lightning splitting the sky in Raceview.

Jessica Renae posted this photo of the QT's Facebook page

UPDATE 4PM: A HUGE storm cell which the Bureau of Meteorology has warned could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, is bearing down on Ipswich.

Higgins Storm Chasing took to Facebook to post a photo of the large system - captioning the photo: "Huge storm base developing above us near Ipswich" at 3.50pm.

The storms are expected to hit in the next half hour with the BOM predicting the action to start at 4.35pm.

Forecaster Annabelle Ford said the system had been responsible for large hail.

"The warning has just been updated there are now a couple of cells west of Ipswich that we've out warnings on," she said.

Ms Ford said Marburg which is about 20km to the city's west experienced two to three centimetres of heavy hail between 3.30 and 4pm.

A rain gauge at Adam's Bridge recorded 19mm of rain in one hour - however because the storm is moving rainfall measurements at this stage are relatively low.

The BOM's radar indicates some very rain cells are just about to hit the city - with several dark red patches clearly visible.

The BOM's radar at 4.04pm shows a serious storm cell is about to hit Ipswich

UPDATE, 2.30PM: The Bureau of Meteorology is now warning that the Boonah area is in line to cop severe weather within the next hour.

At 2:34 pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the NSW border.

The storms are moving north and are forecast to affect the area south of Cunninghams Gap by 3:05 pm and Maroon Dam and Moogerah by 3:35 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A more general warning remains in place for south-east Queensland, including Ipswich.

EARLIER: Ipswich is in the path of thunderstorms that are currently developing around the Great Dividing Range.

The radar shows severe storms moving in a north-east direction, and at 2pm the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning to towns and centres across south-east Queensland.

The storms could bring flooding rain, damaging winds and large hailstones over the course of the next few hours, according to the official warning.