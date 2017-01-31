35°
Stitching up more skills

Ashleigh Howarth | 31st Jan 2017 9:00 AM
NEW MATERIAL TO LEARN: Sue Nesbitt from Miraa House and Trudy Walsh from Zonta Brisbane City Heart with clients who will be learning how to sew with their new machine.
NEW MATERIAL TO LEARN: Sue Nesbitt from Miraa House and Trudy Walsh from Zonta Brisbane City Heart with clients who will be learning how to sew with their new machine. Ashleigh Howarth

LADIES from Miraa House are hoping to learn new skills and contribute home-made donations to the south-west area after receiving a new sewing machine from a generous Brisbane organisation.

Miraa House, which is a learning life skills centre for women aged 17 and older with an intellectual disability, received the donation from Zonta Brisbane City Heart.

Members from the two organisations developed a partnership a few months ago when they met at an event and it was there the Zonta club learned more about what Miraa House does for these women.

Zonta Brisbane City Heart treasurer Trudy Walsh said embers were so impressed by Miraa House they wanted to help any way they could.

"We try to find projects that greatly benefit women who are disadvantaged or need a little bit of help,” she said.

"We believe that every woman should have the opportunity to reach her full potential and we feel like the staff at Miraa House are certainly doing that to help these young ladies.”

Miraa House marketing and fundraising manager Sue Nesbitt said the organisation had plans to make items that would greatly benefit the region.

"We would like to teach the clients how to sew so we can make blankets to maybe go to the RSPCA or even bed sheets for the local schools,” she said.

"The sewing machine which was given to us is unique in the way that there is a hand stopper instead of a foot stopper, because a foot stopper would be hard for our clients.

"But we look forward to teaching them.”

To help get the ladies from Miraa House started on their projects, they are looking for donations of craft materials.

If you can help, email marketing@miraahouse.org.

