New speed camera trailers about to lower tolerance

An allegedly speeding motorist is captured on the new trailer-mounted cameras.

THE controversial new trailer-mounted speed cameras employed by Queensland Police have already proven to be worth their weight in gold.

Now police have indicated the movable speed cameras are set to reel in even more revenue as they lower the tolerance on the cameras - meaning more people than ever will be pinged.

Just shy of 650 motorists have been caught committing what police term as high-end speeding offences in the first three weeks of operation across south-east Queensland.

The five camera trailers launched as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign have been deployed to Queensland's busiest road networks since December 23.

One driver was detected travelling 161kmh in a 110kmh zone on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast while another driver was captured travelling at 148kmh in a 100 one on the Gympie Arterial Road at Bald Hills.

The trailers are used in areas deemed to much of a safety risk for police officers.

Police have allowed motorists a high speed margin in the early weeks of the cameras' introduction.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said those tolerance levels would be reduced when the introductory period ended this Sunday.

"When we launched the camera trailers last month, we gave an undertaking they would be introduced with a considerably high speed margin while road users became familiar with the new equipment over the Christmas break," Mr Keating said.

"With students across Queensland heading back to school next week, we are now advising motorists that the introductory phase will end and standard speed camera tolerance levels will apply from Monday.

"During the first few weeks of operation, the camera trailers have proven to be effective, especially targeting speeding motorists in locations where police enforcement has been limited in the past."